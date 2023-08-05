Toshakhana case: Pakistan former PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail, arrested from lahore residence

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan former PM Imran Khan

In a significant turn of events, a district and sessions court on Saturday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, sentencing him to three years in jail. An Islamabad trial court on Saturday proclaimed Imran Khan at legitimate fault for "corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case, Pakistani paper The Dawn detailed.

The court likewise forced a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Imran Khan and if he neglects to do as such, he will have to stay in prison for six extra months, Geo television revealed. Meanwhile, he can not fight elections for the next five years.

Islamabad Police has issued an arrest warrant to nab Imran Khan. "It's totally dishonorable and revolting how a mockery of law is continuing in light of the fact that the wish is to disqualify and imprison Imran Khan," his party PTI said in a statement.

What is Toshakhana case?

The case relates to the charges that the former PM "intentionally hid" subtleties of the gifts he held from the Toshaskhana — a storehouse where presents gave to government authorities from unfamiliar authorities are kept — during his tenure as the prime minister, and proceeds from their revealed deals.

The PTI chief then moved toward the IHC, which had remained criminal procedures looking into the issue till June 8.

More details are awaited..

