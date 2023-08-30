Pakistan: Ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi sent to 14-day judicial remand in cipher case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Pakistan Foreign Minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi

A special court in Pakistan on Wednesday sent former Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Queshi to a 14-day judicial remand for his alleged role in the cipher case that also involves ousted and imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan produced Qureshi before the court formed to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act, after the completion of the ex-foreign minister's two-day physical remand, reported Geo News.

During the hearing, FIA’s special prosecutor asked the court to extend physical remand saying they needed to recover Qureshi’s mobile phone and the diplomatic cable. However, this plea was rejected by the judge who expressed displeasure over repeated pleas for an extension

Qureshi's arrest in cipher case

The PTI vice chairman was arrested from his residence in Islamabad earlier this month, as part of the ongoing probe into cipher, which the PTI claims contained a threat from the United States to depose Imran Khan. The PTI leader was arrested shortly after he briefed a press conference wherein he refuted the reports of infighting between party leaders to replace incarcerated party chief Khan.

In July, the FIA had interrogated Qureshi and PTI leader Asad Umar for nearly two hours in connection with the probe into contentious US cypher. Qureshi has repeatedly emphasised that the US cypher was real, confirming the party chief's assertions that the US orchestrated his deposition from office by sponsoring the Opposition's No-Confidence Motion in April 2022.

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial remand of the cricketer-turned-politician till September 13 in the cipher case. The hearing of the case took place at the Attock District Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry.

About the cipher case

Last year, Imran Khan alleged that the US orchestrated a plan to remove him from office and brandished a cipher at a public rally to back his claims. The US has time and again denied such allegations, terming them "categorically false".

According to Khan's then-principal secretary Azam Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was allegedly “euphoric” after seeing the cipher and decided to use it to build an “anti-establishment narrative” on the back of a "blunder" committed by the US. “The cipher copy was retained by Imran Khan and the next day (March 10) when he asked for it, Imran Khan replied that he has misplaced it,” the confession statement said, adding that the PTI chief did not return the original cipher despite repeated requests.

On September 30, 2022, the federal cabinet of Pakistan under Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the matter and constituted a committee to probe the contents of the audio leaks. The FIA summoned Khan, Umar and other leaders of the party, but the PTI chief secured a stay order against such summons.

