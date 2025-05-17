Pakistan exposed by its own former diplomat, ex-envoy to US questions Islamabad's links to jihadi groups Notably, the presence of terror outfits in Pakistan poses a serious threat to South Asia and the world as a whole. Additionally, Pakistan is a nuclear-powered country, with questions being frequently raised over the safety of nuclear weapons in the country.

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani diplomat Husain Haqqani, who has served as the ambassador to the United States, has asked Islamabad to shut down Jihadi groups to avoid attacks like Pahalgam. He underscored that India and Pakistan came to the brink of total war after India launched Operation Sindoor to destroy the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Haqqani has questioned the Pakistani dispensation, "Why does the country need Lashkar, Sipah, Jaish, and their Difa-e-Watan Council?"

In a post on X, the former Pakistani ambassador to the US wrote, "A terrorist attack in Pahalgam led India and Pakistan to the brink of total war. To avoid that in future, it is important to shut down Jihadi groups. With well-equipped armed forces, why does the country need Lashkar, Sipah, Jaish, and their Difa-e-Watan Council?"

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh questioned the safety of nuclear weapons in the hands of Pakistan and said they should be taken under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), he demanded.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the wake of a dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives. Operation Sindoor was the Indian offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 terror attack. The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Indian military targeted eight Pakistani air bases with missiles and other long-range weapons on May 10 in retaliation for Pakistan's attempts to strike 26 military facilities.