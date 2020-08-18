Pak Foreign Minister slaps Imran Khan's principal secretary: Reports

Image Source : PID_GOV | TWITTER Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has allegedly slapped Prime Minister Imran Khan's principal secretary, Azam Khan. Pak media channel Bol News has reported that Khan and Qureshi exchanged bitter words after which Quereshi slapped Azam Khan.

As per Pakistani media reports, Qureshi wanted to meet Imran when Azam Khan stopped him outside the office. This is when Qureshi lost his temper and slapped him.

Qureshi has reportedly expressed his disappointment at not being allowed to enter the office premises. He was invited to PM's office to celebrate the completion of 2 years of this government in office. Azam Khan reportedly had no knowledge of any meeting and this led to a quarrel between him and Qureshi.

