'Will let that pass': Pak foreign minister left red-faced after question on Imran's 'martyr' remark on Laden

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was faced with an awkward moment during an interview after he was questioned about Prime Minister Imran Khan's remark calling Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden a martyr. Qureshi, as blank as his face was, didn't know how to respond.

After fluttering for a few seconds, Qureshi said, "Well, uh, again, out of context, out of context, he (Imran Khan) was quoted out of context, and a particular section of the media played it up."

What happened next came as a bummer for the Pakistani foreign minister. "Is he a martyr...you disagree (with Imran Khan) Osama bin Laden?," the interviewee asked.

Silence prevailed for a few seconds as Qureshi sat resting his face on his fist, figuring out what to say. "I will let that pass," he uttered at last.

In 2020, Imran Khan while addressing the Pakistan's Parliament had remarked that he would never forget how Pakistanis were embarrased when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Osama bin Laden, martyred him."

Khan had used the word "shaheed" while describing the killing of Laden, the mastermind of 9/11 terror attacks in the US in 2001.

