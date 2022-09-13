Pakistan floods: Hindu victims deprived of resources, journalist arrested for reporting their plight

Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE - Women carry belongings salvaged from their flooded home after monsoon rains, in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, of Pakistan, Sept. 6, 2022.

Pakistan floods: As Pakistan is battered with severe floods and heavy rains, some Hindu victims are particularly deprived of resources to survive the calamity, local media claimed. As per reports, a journalist, named Nasrallah Gaddani, was arrested by the Pakistan Police, for allegedly trying to report the plight of Hindu flood victims.

The Police took him on 5-day remand for covering the story of Pakistani Hindus belonging to the Bhagri community in Sindh's Mirpur Mathelo. The journalist reported that the local administration had expelled the people of the Bhagri community from the flood relief camp for being Hindus, media reports said.

A video of the coverage went viral on social media exposing the atrocities of the Pakistan government and authorities on Hindu minorities, which often claim that minorities in the federal country are safe and lead happy life.

In the video, flood victims are seen crying and explaining their poor condition in the country after being denied basic resources including water, food and shelter amid the catastrophic natural disaster which has affected over 33 million people.

The people of the Hindu Bhagri community, in the video, were seen narrating their terrible situation and the treatment of the local administration toward them. They said that the local administration had expelled them from the flood relief camps, telling them that they were not flood victims.

A victim can be seen crying and saying, "We have been expelled for being Hindus. They have refused to provide us with even food and water. They think we are not victims of floods. Where shall we go now? How should our children survive?" "We are poor and lost our house to the flood. And local administration tells us that we are not flood victims. We have small children with us."

"Where shall we go now? How do we survive without food and water?" another victim adds. The recent flood situation in Sindh province has only added to the plight of Hindus, who have already been facing adversity and severe institutional discrimination in Pakistan.

