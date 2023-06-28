Pakistan: 9 family members gunned down by unknown assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC Three people have been arrested in the shooting incident so far.

Pakistan shooting: In a shocking piece of news that highlights Pakistan's dilapidated crime situation, as many as nine members of a family were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In a report by ARY News, the armed assailants barged in the family's house at night and started firing indiscriminately. Four women, three man and children were killed in the shooting, while a 12-year-old managed to survive.

The police have reportedly arrested three people over the shooting incident and claimed that the family's own son-in-law was involved in the firing, killing his wife among the nine deceased persons.

The reason for this tragic incident is believed to be a matrimonial dispute.

The bodies were transferred to a hospital and later handed over to the remaining members of the family. A search operation for the remaining perpetrators is currently underway.

The residents of Malakand have reportedly staged a protest against the heinous shooting by placing the dead bodies of the victims in the middle of the road.

