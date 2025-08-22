Pakistan extends closure of Rahim Yar Khan airbase till August 29 that was struck during Operation Sindoor Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase in Punjab province was closed until August 22, 2025, following extensive damage caused by India's precision strikes during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

Pakistan has yet again issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), extending the closure of the runway to August 29, 2025. Notably, it has been three months since India inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase and the facility continues to remain in-operational due to ongoing repair work.

Initially expected to reopen by August 6, the base central to Pakistan's air defense network seems to have suffered irreparable damage to its runway and operational facilities. The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by Pakistan has been updated.

Independent satellite imagery expert Damien Symon posted the notice on X and said that the repair work is yet to be completed.

"Even as imagery indicates repair work is ongoing since the first week of Aug 2025, Pakistan once again issues a NOTAM for Rahim Yar Khan, the runway struck by India in May 2025 indicating its now offline till 29 Aug 2025 (estimated)," Symon posted on X.

Since the time of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has issued several NOTAMs extending the closure of the airbase that was struck hard by India during the intense four-day military conflict in May.

The precision strike by the India Air Force on the airbase had created a massive crater — nearly 19 feet across (43-foot diameter) — in the middle of its sole runway, rendering the facility unusable. Satellite images later confirmed the damage caused by the strikes.

Because of the heavy damage, Pakistan has not been able to restore the sole runway at the airbase.

Rahim Yar Khan Airbase is located in southern Punjab, Pakistan and is a strategically positioned military air facility operated by the Pakistan Air Force.

Even though it is not officially acknowledged as a major base, it has reportedly been used for both conventional deployments and contingency operations during periods of heightened tensions with India.

