Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian flights till August 24 amid ongoing diplomatic standoff Under the continued restrictions, no Indian airline flights- civilian or military- whether owned or leased- are permitted to fly through Pakistani airspace as Pakistan extends its airspace ban on Indian flights until August 24.

Lahore:

Pakistan has prolonged its ban on Indian-operated flights using its airspace until August 24, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced. The restriction applies to all aircraft owned, operated, or leased by Indian airlines- both civilian and military.

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued on Friday (July 18) took effect at 3:50 pm, and the updated ban will remain in force until 5:19 am on August 24 (Sunday).

Mutual airspace restrictions continue

India has also closed its airspace to Pakistani aircraft until July 24. The restrictions were first imposed by New Delhi on April 30 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 people dead.

Timeline of the airspace standoff-

April 22 : Terror attack in Pahalgam kills 26.

: Terror attack in Pahalgam kills 26. April 24 : Pakistan closes airspace to Indian flights.

: Pakistan closes airspace to Indian flights. April 30: India reciprocates with an airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft.

Since May: Both countries have repeatedly extended the restrictions.

No signs of immediate resolution

The tit-for-tat airspace bans highlight rising tensions between the two neighbours. With no breakthrough in sight, the ongoing closure continues to impact regional flight routes and increase operating costs for airlines.