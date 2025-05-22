Pakistan expels Indian High Commission staffer in tit-for-tat diplomatic move The move came after India on Wednesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan High Commission on charges of involvement in espionage.

Islamabad:

In a reciprocal diplomatic action, the Pakistan government on Thursday (May 22) announced the expulsion of a staffer of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, declaring the individual 'persona non grata' and ordering his departure within 24 hours, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This move follows India's expulsion of a Pakistani diplomat from its High Commission in New Delhi on similar grounds of engaging in activities inconsistent with diplomatic status.

Staff declared persona non grata

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, the "Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the High Commission of India, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities inconsistent with his privileged status. The concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours," it said.

The Indian Chargé d'Affaires was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey this decision.

It was stressed that none of the diplomats or staff members of the Indian High Commission should misuse their privileges and status in any manner, the statement said.

Pakistan High Commission official declared 'persona non grata'

Earlier on Wednesday, India had expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

This was the second such expulsion in a week. On May 13, India had expelled another Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage. Following India's action, Pakistan had also expelled an Indian staffer posted at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

India-Pakistan tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

In response, India launched precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the early hours of May 7. This was followed by retaliatory attempts by Pakistan to strike Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian forces responded firmly and effectively to these provocations.

The escalation in hostilities was eventually brought to a halt after high-level military talks. On May 10, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries held discussions and reached an understanding to cease further military action, effectively de-escalating the situation along the border.

(With PTI inputs)

