Image Source : PTI Pakistan educational institutions to reopen on September 15

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his governments decision to reopen all educational institutions from September 15 after a nearly five-month hiatus and directed the provinces to finalise necessary arrangements in this regard.

"Finalisation of recommendations in consultation with provincial governments and administrations of educational institutions, ahead of a Sept 7 meeting that would take a decision about reopening of schools from September 15," Dawn news quoted Khan as saying on Friday at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19.

The meeting also discussed the roadmap on the resumption of academic activities in view of the improving Covid-19 situation and the precautionary measures needed to be taken at educational institutions.

Educational institutions will be allowed to call in their staff before September 15 so that administrative operations can be resumed.

Academic institutions will also have to clean up premises as well as train staff about the SOPs laid out by authorities.

