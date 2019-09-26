Thursday, September 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Pakistan earthquake toll increases to 37

Pakistan earthquake toll increases to 37

Tuesday's quake was so strong that it could be felt even in the northern parts of India, including capital New Delhi. 

IANS IANS
Islamabad Published on: September 26, 2019 10:58 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Pakistan earthquake toll increases to 37

 The death toll from the 5.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Pakistan has increased to 37, with nearly 500 people injured, authorities said.

Tuesday's quake was so strong that it could be felt even in the northern parts of India, including capital New Delhi. The tremors lasted 8-10 seconds, but were felt strongly across Pakistan, including major cities of Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The epicentre was near the city of Mirpur, about 20 km north of Jhelum in Punjab province.

Mirpur's district administration confirmed on Wednesday that of the 459 injured, the condition of 160 was reportedly critical, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 24 victims were from the worst-hit Mirpur district.

ALSO READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan's top aide trolled for insensitive comment on earthquake

ALSO READ |On Pak's request, UN committee allows Hafiz Saeed to use his bank account for 'basic expenses'

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndia, New Zealand condemn Pulwama, Christchurch attacks