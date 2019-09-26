Image Source : FILE Pakistan earthquake toll increases to 37

The death toll from the 5.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Pakistan has increased to 37, with nearly 500 people injured, authorities said.

Tuesday's quake was so strong that it could be felt even in the northern parts of India, including capital New Delhi. The tremors lasted 8-10 seconds, but were felt strongly across Pakistan, including major cities of Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The epicentre was near the city of Mirpur, about 20 km north of Jhelum in Punjab province.

Mirpur's district administration confirmed on Wednesday that of the 459 injured, the condition of 160 was reportedly critical, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 24 victims were from the worst-hit Mirpur district.

