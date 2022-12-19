Pakistan: Detained Taliban militants hold hostage officials from CTD; demand safe passage to Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : @NATSECJEFF/TWITTER Taliban militants held interrogators hostage in Pakistan

Pakistan CTD officials hostage: Amid the border tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, detained militants inside the Khyber Pakhtun­khwa police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) held interrogators hostage and pressed for their safe exit to Kabul. According to a report by the Pakistani English daily, Dawn, the incident happened on Sunday evening when the detained militants managed to break out of the lockups and held security personnel hostage.

As per the media reports, at least two security personnel were injured during the shocking incident. Conflicting reports emerged in state media as several claimed the militants killed at least two-four security personnel. However, Special Assistant to KP chief minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif claimed the situation was “under control” and security forces had started an operation, Dawn reported.

Notably, the incident place was also said to be a cantonment area and the police officials appealed to the residents to stay indoors until further announcement.

Although it was not clear whether the compound has been freed from the militants but some state media reported that negotiations were underway while commandos of the Pakistan Army and police were deployed for an operation. Video clips of the incident also went viral wherein one of the militants was allegedly seen holding a security official at gunpoint while another video shows a security official seriously injured.

WATCH: Viral video of the incident

Militants kill 4 in attack on police station

In another incident, at least four Pakistani police officers were killed and another four critically wounded when suspected militants attacked a police station in Lakki Marwat district. The suspects used grenades and automatic weapons on the station in Lakki Marwat district before fleeing the scene overnight, said Nawaz Khan, an officer of the targeted police station.

Khan said police on duty retaliated and called for reinforcement before the attackers, their ammunition apparently exhausted, fled the scene before help arrived. Police were searching for the attackers. Notably, this was not the first time when Taliban terrorists attacked police personnel in Pakistan. Earlier last month, militants ambushed a routine police patrol, killing all six policemen in the vehicle in the Dadewala area of the Lakki Marwat district.

