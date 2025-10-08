Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif makes provocative remark, says 'India never truly united except under Aurangzeb' Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed India was united only during Aurangzeb's reign and warned of a potential war with India. His remarks contradict established historical facts and come amid growing Indo-Pak tensions.

Islamabad:

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has once again stirred controversy with an unfounded remark, claiming that India was "never truly united" except under Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. His statement, made during an interview with Pakistan's Samaa TV, stands contrary to well-established historical facts and has invited criticism from experts and observers alike. In the same interview, Asif also gave a hollow threat, saying, "Chances of yet another war with India are real," further fuelling tensions between the two neighbours. His comments came just days after India issued a strong warning to Islamabad to end its support for cross-border terrorism or risk losing its "geographical presence."

History disproves Asif’s claims

"History shows that India was never one united nation except briefly under Aurangzeb. Pakistan was created in the name of Allah. At home, we argue and compete. But in a fight with India, we come together," said Asif.

However, historians point out that India's political unification dates back much earlier than the Mughal era. The Maurya Empire, which ruled from 322 to 185 BCE, brought nearly the entire Indian subcontinent under one state. Later, emperors like Samudragupta of the Gupta dynasty and Harshavardhana of the Pushyabhuti dynasty further extended political unity across vast regions. Even during the Mughal period, it was Akbar's reign that marked true consolidation and relative peace, unlike Aurangzeb's rule, which was riddled with wars, rebellions and unrest.

War rhetoric and India's firm warning

Showing his hollowness further, Asif said, "I do not want escalation but the risks are real, and I am not denying that. If it comes to war, God willing, we will achieve a better result than before." The remarks come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Last week, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a sharp warning to Pakistan, stating, "Either stop supporting terrorism or get ready to lose its geographical presence." He added that India is fully prepared this time and would not show the restraint it did during "Operation Sindoor 1.0."

A history of bizarre statements

It is to be noted here that Khawaja Asif is no stranger to controversial remarks. Recently, he suggested that Pakistanis living in flood-prone areas should "store" floodwater in containers instead of letting it drain away, even calling it a "blessing." During Operation Sindoor, Asif also made headlines for spreading misinformation, claiming on CNN that Pakistan had shot down Indian jets. When pressed for evidence, he cited social media posts as his source, exposing Pakistan's weak propaganda machinery.

Operation Sindoor

It is to be noted here that Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following this, India carried out targeted strikes on terror infrastructure and Pakistani airbases, while Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile attacks, which were neutralised by Indian armed forces. The period also witnessed intense cross-border shelling.

