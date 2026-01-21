Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif inaugurates 'fake' Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot; company reacts Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif is being trolled on social media after he inaugurated a fake Pizza Hut franchise in Sialkot. People are making fun of Pakistan after this incident came to light.

Islamabad:

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif became a laughing stock on social media after inaugurating what was later revealed to be an unauthorised Pizza Hut outlet in Sialkot, triggering embarrassment for the country. Photos and videos shared on social media showed Khawaja Asif attending a formal inauguration ceremony at the outlet on Tuesday, complete with a ribbon-cutting, floral decorations and a small gathering of attendees.

The outlet featured Pizza Hut's familiar red roof logo and branding, giving the appearance of an official international franchise. However, online users were quick to point out that the Sialkot location was missing from Pizza Hut Pakistan's official store list.

Shortly after the event, Pizza Hut Pakistan issued a statement clarifying that the outlet was not officially affiliated with the brand. The clarification instantly turned the high-profile inauguration into a source of widespread embarrassment. Images and videos from the inauguration ceremony quickly went viral, fuelling satire and criticism across social media platforms.

Pizza Hut issues statement

In a formal statement, Pizza Hut Pakistan said, "Pizza Hut Pakistan informs our valued customers that an unauthorised outlet falsely using the Pizza Hut name and branding has recently opened in Sialkot Cantonment.”

The company made it clear that the outlet had no legal or operational connection to either Pizza Hut Pakistan or its parent company, Yum! Brands. "This outlet is not associated with Pizza Hut Pakistan, or Yum! Brands. It does not follow Pizza Hut International recipes, quality protocols, food safety, and operational standards,” the statement said.

Pizza Hut Pakistan added that it had formally filed a complaint with the relevant authorities to stop the misuse of our trademark and ensure immediate action.

Pizza Hut Pakistan operates 16 authorised stores

According to the company, Pizza Hut Pakistan currently operates 16 authorised stores nationwide--- 14 in Lahore and two in Islamabad. The Sialkot outlet does not feature among them, and customers have been advised to verify official locations through the company’s authorised channels.

As memes and sarcastic commentary flooded social platforms, many questioned how a senior federal minister could inaugurate a commercial outlet without verifying its authenticity.