Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admits to Chinese intel support against India: Watch Khawaja Asif went on to explain that sharing sensitive information,such as satellite imagery and threat analysis, is standard practice among nations with aligned strategic interests. He emphasised that both China and Pakistan view India as a mutual security concern.

Islamabad:

In a significant and controversial revelation, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has admitted that China provided Islamabad with crucial intelligence during military engagements with India. The information reportedly included details about India’s air defence systems, enabling Pakistan to strengthen its strategic preparedness during times of heightened tensions.

'China shared intelligence with us during War': Asif

In an interview, Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan remained on high alert following a brief conflict with India and emphasised that Beijing had assisted Islamabad by sharing intelligence related to India's defence capabilities.

"Since the short war with India, Pakistan has remained on high alert and has not lowered its guard even after more than a month," said Asif. "Nations that are strategic allies often share intelligence with one another, and this is what we have done with China."

Joint intelligence exchange between allies

Asif further elaborated that the exchange of sensitive data, including satellite imagery and threat assessments, is a routine matter between countries that share strategic interests. He noted that China, like Pakistan, has its own security concerns regarding India, which has created a basis for close intelligence cooperation.

“It is normal for nations to share what they know, especially when the threat is mutual. China faces challenges from India just as we do. Sharing satellite-based intelligence and surveillance inputs is part of our ongoing strategic collaboration,” he added.

Backdrop: 'Operation Sindoor' and cross-border escalation

These remarks come in the wake of heightened military activity between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terrorist camps across the border. This was followed by heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan, including attacks on civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

In response, the Indian military retaliated strongly. Reports indicate that Indian missiles struck and destroyed 11 Pakistani airbases, forcing Islamabad to retreat from further escalation.