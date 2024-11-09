Pakistan: Deadly blast hits Quetta railway station, claims 20 lives, several injured

Follow us on Image Source : X A scene following the explosion near Quetta Railway Station in Pakistan's Balochistan on Saturday.

A devastating explosion rocked Quetta's railway station early on Saturday morning, claiming at least 20 lives and injuring over 30 people, many of whom are in critical condition. The blast occurred on a crowded platform as passengers were preparing to board the Jaffar Express, one of the two major trains scheduled to depart from the station.

According to railway officials, the Jaffar Express was due to depart for Peshawar at 9:00 a.m. but had not yet arrived on the platform when the explosion occurred, possibly preventing further casualties. The blast targeted the station's booking office, near the platform, where the early morning crowd had gathered in anticipation of the trains. The impact of the explosion sent shockwaves through the station, sparking panic and chaos as passengers scrambled for safety.

Emergency responders and police were quick to reach the scene, transporting the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta. An emergency was declared at the hospital, and additional medical staff were brought in to manage the large number of casualties. Authorities have cautioned that the death toll may rise as several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

In response to the attack, Caretaker President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani condemned the perpetrators, labeling them “enemies of humanity” for targeting innocent civilians. He emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of the public.

Balochistan’s Chief Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, also condemned the attack and instructed relevant authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident. He assured the public that the provincial government is dedicated to addressing the security challenges facing Balochistan and ensuring such incidents are prevented in the future.

As investigators work to determine the cause and motive behind the blast, the region has seen heightened security measures at major transit points to prevent further attacks. Authorities are also coordinating with bomb disposal units to collect evidence and gather more information about the nature of the explosion.

The attack is yet another reminder of the ongoing security concerns in Balochistan, a province that has seen persistent unrest and violence in recent years. The government has vowed to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of its citizens and eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the region.