Pakistan: 17 dead in bus-truck collision in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan : A truck-bus collision that occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province claimed the life of at least 17 people on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near the Kohat tunnel on the Indus Highway some 40km southwest of Peshawar. Police said, one person has been injured in the accident while adding that the injured and the dead bodies have been shifted to a district headquarters hospital.

The accident occurred due to the brake failure of the truck, police said. Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the fatal accident.

