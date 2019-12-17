Pakistan court awards death penalty to ex-President Pervez Musharraf in treason case

A special court on Tuesday pronounced the death penalty to former Pakistani military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case. A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth handed Musharraf death penalty. Out of three judges, two conquered on awarding him the death sentence.

The verdict in the high treason case against Pervez Musharraf was pronounced by a special Peshawar court on Tuesday. The court will issue the detailed verdict in Musharraf's treason case in the next 48 hours. The three-judge bench comprised Waqar Ahmad Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC.

The death sentence is awarded in the long-drawn high treason case against him for suspending the Constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

The former Army chief left for Dubai for medical treatment in March 2016 and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

Last week, the special court ordered 76-year-old Musharraf to record statement by December 5 in the treason case after the Islamabad High Court (IHC), after hearing the petitions filed by Dubai-based Musharraf and the Pakistan government, stopped the special court from issuing the verdict on November 28.

The statement was made by a three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, which was conducting a hearing of the case against the former president on Thursday, Geo News reported.

