Pakistan: Coup speculation grows amid reports of possible ouster of President Asif Ali Zardari Veteran Pakistani journalist Syed has claimed that General Asim Munir is actively working behind the scenes to unseat President Asif Ali Zardari. It remains uncertain whether Zardari will resign willingly or be forced out.

A major political storm is brewing in Pakistan, with credible reports from local media suggesting that a coup could be imminent, potentially leading to the ouster of President Asif Ali Zardari. The timing has intensified public anxiety- July 5 marks the 47th anniversary of General Zia-ul-Haq’s military coup in 1977, adding historical weight to current fears. Sources claim that behind-the-scenes power moves are underway, with growing speculation that Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir may assume the presidency.

Will General Asim Munir take over as President of Pakistan?

Pakistani journalist Syed has reported that General Asim Munir is maneuvering to replace Zardari. Whether Zardari steps down voluntarily or is removed forcefully remains unclear. Questions are also being raised about the involvement of the Sharif family in these developments. The central concern now is- Will General Munir install himself as the next president, or is a broader transition of power in the works?

Bilawal Bhutto’s statement sparks uproar

The political situation took another turn when Bilawal Bhutto Zardari publicly criticised General Munir in an international media interview. Bilawal suggested there should be no objection to handing over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India- a bold remark that triggered immediate backlash.

The statement caused a stir in Pakistan, prompting a response from Hafiz Saeed’s son, who issued a public clarification. Since then, anti-coup sentiments have begun surfacing across segments of society.

Changing political equations in Pakistan

As reports of Zardari’s potential removal continue to gain traction, Pakistan’s political landscape appears to be shifting rapidly. With fears of another military dictatorship, July may once again prove to be a turning point in Pakistan’s turbulent political history. In a growing climate of uncertainty, some political voices in Pakistan are now looking to India for regional stability, highlighting the intensity of internal turmoil.