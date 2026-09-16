Pakistan condemns 'dastardly and heinous' attempted drone attack on Mecca, but doesn't name Houthis

Islamabad:

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday (September 16) condemned a 'dastardly and heinous' attempted drone attack targeting the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia'. Sharif did not name Yemen's Houthi rebels in his statement, even as Saudi authorities have blamed the Iran-aligned group for the incident. The Houthis, however, have denied targeting Mecca.

The Prime Minister also called on all sides to exercise restraint, saying "dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable path towards peace".

Pakistan condemns drone attack on Mecca

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the dastardly and heinous attempted drone attack against the Holy Site of Makkah Al-Mukarramah," Sharif said in a statement on X.

He said the people of Pakistan were 'saddened and perturbed' by the 'outrageous act. "The people of Pakistan are saddened and perturbed by this outrageous act. There can be no words strong enough to capture the depth of anguish and sorrow felt by us at this reprehensible and unforgivable act," said Shehbaz.

Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia

Sharif also praised the "extraordinary vigilance, courage and professionalism" of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces for their swift and heroic action, and called upon all parties to exercise "maximum restraint" and step back from the brink of further escalation.

"Our region has already suffered far too much from conflict. Dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable path towards peace," he said.

Sharif also said Pakistan stood 'unwaveringly shoulder to shoulder' with Saudi Arabia in the defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "Pakistan stands unwaveringly, shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the security and sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain - a duty that every Pakistani carries close to their heart," he added.

Drone shot down near Mecca

Several areas along Saudi Arabia's western coast, including the holy city of Mecca, were placed on security alert on Tuesday after Saudi authorities said air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of the city.

According to Saudi authorities, the drone was destroyed before entering Mecca's prohibited airspace. The Houthis, however, denied targeting Mecca or any Islamic holy site.

The incident comes amid a broader escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned group, which has carried out attacks on Saudi territory in recent days and threatened maritime traffic in and around the Red Sea.

The latest development follows a series of attacks targeting Saudi territory and critical infrastructure. On September 12, Saudi Arabia temporarily shut its 1,200-km East-West oil pipeline following a drone attack that Saudi Arabia and Iraq said originated from Iraqi territory.

The pipeline provides an alternative route for Saudi crude exports to the Red Sea, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has been severely disrupted by the wider regional conflict that has been going on since February 28.

Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia on September 9 also injured at least 73 civilians, according to Saudi authorities.

(With PTI inputs)

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