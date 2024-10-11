Pakistan coal mine attack: 20 miners killed in Balochistan, multiple injured

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO RERESENTATIONAL PICTURE

At least 20 miners were killed and seven injured in an armed attack on a private coal mine in Balochistan’s Duki area on Friday. The attack, carried out by a group of armed men using heavy weapons, occurred in the early hours, according to local police officials.

Heavy weaponry used in attack

Humayun Khan, a police officer in Duki, reported that the attackers launched rockets and grenades at the Junaid Coal Company mines. The attack caused significant damage and fatalities among the workers.

“A group of armed men attacked the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area in the wee hours using heavy weapons,” said Humayun Khan.

Casualties and Injuries Reported

Local authorities confirmed the arrival of 20 bodies and six injured victims at the district hospital. Medical personnel are currently treating the injured, with several in critical condition. Authorities are investigating the incident while security forces search for the perpetrators.

