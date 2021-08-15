Sunday, August 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Pakistan closes Chaman border point taken by Taliban

Pakistan closes Chaman border point taken by Taliban

The interior minister Ahmed said the Chaman border point with Afghanistan remains open.

AP AP
Islamabad Published on: August 15, 2021 13:49 IST
Pakistan closes Chaman border point taken by Taliban
Image Source : AP

Pakistan closes Chaman border point taken by Taliban

Pakistan has closed the Torkham border point with Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the Afghan border facility, the interior minister said Sunday.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the decision to close the Torkhan border was taken due to an extraordinary situation on the other side. Ahmed told the local Geo television that the border was closed when Afghan police surrendered to the Taliban.

Ahmed said the Chaman border point with Afghanistan remains open.

Pakistan has already said that it cannot bear any load of new Afghan refugees in the wake of crisis in the war-torn country. Pakistan is about to complete fencing along the long, porous border, saying the step has been taken to check the militants' movement across the border.

ALSO READ: Taliban fighters enter Kabul; helicopters land at US Embassy

 

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X