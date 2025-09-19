Pakistan-China bid to list BLA, Majeed Brigade as terror groups blocked by US, UK and France at UN The United States, backed by the UK and France, has blocked a Pakistan-China proposal to blacklist the BLA and Majeed Brigade under the UN 1267 regime. The decision highlights a subtle shift in Washington’s approach and comes as a diplomatic setback for Islamabad and Beijing.

United Nations:

In a significant development, the United States, the United Kingdom and France have put a technical hold on a joint move by Pakistan and China to list the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its suicide wing Majeed Brigade under the UN 1267 sanctions regime. As per media reports, the three Western powers cited lack of sufficient evidence linking the outfits with Al Qaeda and ISIL.

The US decision is being seen as carrying a strong political message. Only last month, Washington had designated the BLA and Majeed Brigade as foreign terrorist organisations in its national list. At that time, the move was viewed as a balancing act after the US labelled The Resistance Front, accused of carrying out the Pahalgam attack, as a Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked group.

Pakistan and China's quick push

Encouraged by Washington's earlier designation, Pakistan quickly joined hands with China to push for the listing of the BLA and Majeed Brigade at the UN. The step would have given more weight to Pakistan's repeated allegations that the BLA has India's backing. But the latest US stand has turned into a setback for both Islamabad and Beijing.

US follows China's own playbook

It is to be noted here that the US has now used the same "technical hold" route that China has often employed to block Indo-US moves against Pakistan-based terror leaders. Several Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives including Sajid Mir, Shahid Mehmood and Talha Saeed are still not designated under the 1267 regime because of Chinese holds. Another case was Abdul Rauf Asghar, who was killed in Bahawalpur during Operation Sindoor. His designation too was delayed by China in 2023 despite joint efforts by India and the US.

About Baloch Liberation Army

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has emerged as one of the most prominent separatist groups in Pakistan, particularly in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan. Known for a string of high-profile attacks targeting security forces, infrastructure, and foreign interests, the group has drawn international attention and been designated a terrorist organisation by several countries.

Roots in Baloch nationalism

The BLA traces its ideological roots to the decades-long Baloch nationalist movement, which seeks greater autonomy — and in many cases, complete independence — for the Baloch people. The movement began in the 1940s, following Balochistan’s controversial accession to Pakistan in 1948. Calls for autonomy intensified over the years, often erupting into violent uprisings. The BLA formally surfaced in the early 2000s as a distinct insurgent faction advocating for a sovereign Baloch state. It claims to be fighting against what it calls exploitation of Balochistan’s natural resources and political marginalisation by Islamabad.

