Are Pakistan, China and Bangladesh creating a SAARC replacement to counter India? Here's what report says

Pakistan, China and Bangladesh are reportedly working on a proposal to create a new regional organisation that could potentially replace the long-dormant South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), in which India was a key member. The two nations, Pakistan and China, are accelerating discussions to establish a fresh platform aimed at enhancing regional integration and connectivity, Pakistan's Express Tribune reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Kunming meeting signals momentum for new bloc

The idea took further shape during a meeting held in Kunming on June 19 where Pakistan and China participated along with Bangladesh. According to reports, the Kunming discussions were a continuation of growing efforts by China and Pakistan to build a new regional alliance. The focus is on creating a structure that can actively promote economic ties, infrastructure development, and regional coordination—areas where SAARC has been largely ineffective in recent years.

The Express Tribune reported that invitations to join this emerging bloc are likely to be extended to other former SAARC members, including Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Afghanistan. The Kunming meeting follows a similar trilateral held in May between China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. That meeting revolved around the expansion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and ways to boost cooperation in the region, including the Taliban-governed Islamic Emirate. Sources quoted in the report said both China and Pakistan are convinced that the time has come for a new and effective regional platform.

Bangladesh denies political angle to Kunming talks

Despite its participation in the Kunming meeting, Bangladesh has officially dismissed claims of forming a new political alliance with Beijing and Islamabad. Officials in Dhaka clarified that the meeting was not political in nature and should not be interpreted as the creation of a strategic bloc between the three nations.

SAARC: A regional grouping that lost momentum

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was established on December 8, 1985, in Bangladesh, with seven founding members—India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives. Afghanistan joined the organisation later in 2007.

However, SAARC has remained largely inactive since 2016. Its last successful summit was held in Kathmandu in 2014. The 19th SAARC Summit, which was scheduled for November 2016 in Islamabad, was cancelled after India decided to boycott it in response to the Uri terror attack that killed 17 Indian soldiers. Afghanistan, Bhutan, and Bangladesh also withdrew their participation, citing concerns over terrorism and political interference.

India's SAARC efforts during COVID-19

Despite the stalled progress, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative to host a video conference with SAARC leaders in 2020, proposing a joint COVID-19 Emergency Fund. India pledged $10 million to the initiative. Yet, the political gridlock within the bloc remained unresolved.

