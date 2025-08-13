Pakistan celebrates Independence Day a day before to fool public, flies JF-17, F-16 fighter jets General Munir is shamelessly claiming Pakistan's victory to the Pakistani public. That is why today the Pakistan Air Force presented a flypast of JF-17 fighter jets received from China. F-16 planes also flew in this ceremony.

Islamabad:

Celebrations are underway in Pakistan for Independence Day. Although Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on 14th August, the Pakistani army and the government have started celebrating Independence a day before. On Wednesday, a program named Marka-e-Haq has been organised in Islamabad, in which Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, all the ministers of his cabinet, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir have participated.

JF-17, F-16 fighter jets take part in celebration

It is interesting to note that despite being badly defeated during Operation Sindoor and despite their airbase and fighter jets getting destroyed, General Munir has kept the theme of Pakistan's Independence Day this time on Operation Buniyaan Un Marsoos.

Pakistan leaders threaten India

On the orders of the Pakistani army, Marka-e-Haq programs are being held across the country. From small to big leaders of Pakistan, from MPs to the heads of terrorist organisations, everyone is following the line of General Munir.

Some are threatening with nuclear bombs and some are claiming to wipe out India. Today, a program was also held in Hyderabad city of Sindh province where the mayor of Bilawal's party spewed venom against India.

Shahbaz Sharif threatens India

It seems that at this time, there is a competition among the leaders of Pakistan to threaten India. After a big loss in Operation Sindoor, every leader of Pakistan has become a statement maker. After Army Chief Asim Munir, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Bilawal Bhutto, now the Prime Minister of Pakistan said the same thing that Munir had said in America.

Shahbaz Sharif has said that he will not let India touch even a drop of Indus water and will not allow the construction of new dams. Shahbaz Sharif also said in a program in Islamabad that if India stops Pakistan's right to water, the consequences will be very bad.