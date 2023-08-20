Pakistan: At least 16 die, 15 hurt as passenger bus catches fire in Faisalabad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FILE Pakistan bus fire

At least 16 people including women and children were killed after a passenger bus smashed into a pick-up carrying diesel drums and caught fire on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian on Sunday.

According to GEO News, the bus was carrying passengers between 35 to 40 people and was en route from Karachi to Islamabad. The fire engulfed the bus shortly after the hit, the report quoted District Police Officer Doctor Fahad.

The accident occurred after the bus hit a pick-up van that was carrying diesel drums, DPO said. Locals said they pulled the passengers out of the bus by breaking windows.

Earlier last month, the report claimed as many as five people were killed including a woman and two minors, injuring 20 others when a bus overturned in the Fazilpur area of Punjab's Rajanpur district.

Explosion in a passenger bus

In a similar incident, several people were killed following a massive blast in the Shawal area of North Waziristan on Saturday. Quoting the local deputy commissioner, Dawn reported that the incident took place on Saturday night, when over a dozen labourers were heading to South Waziristan from the Shawal area of North Waz­ir­istan in a vehicle.

However, DC Rehan Gul did not give a death toll.

According to police, the vehicle was private and was carrying the labourers when it hit a landmine in the Gull Meer Kor area. As of now, officials have not released how many were killed in the incident, but locals claimed at least 11-16 workers were feared dead. Soon after the incident, sources said, the injured as well as the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the hospital.

