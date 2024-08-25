Pakistan: 29 killed as bus carrying 70 pilgrims from Iran falls into ravine in Balochistan

Follow us on Image Source : @DAILYQUDRAT/X Pakistan accident: Bus overturned on the Makran coastal highway

Karachi: At least 29 people were killed and 35 injured when a bus veered off the highway in Pakistan's Balochistan province and fell into a ravine on Sunday, Dawn reported. The bus carrying 70 people was bringing pilgrims back from Iran to Punjab province when the accident occurred in Hub, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The accident occurred on the Makran coastal highway, a 653 km national highway which extends along Pakistan's Arabian Sea coast from Karachi in Sindh province to Gwadar in Balochistan province. Most of the passengers were from Lahore or Gujranwala, according to police sources.

According to District Commissioner (DC) Lasbela Humaira Baloch, a rescue operation is being conducted. According to Edhi rescue sources, 23 others were injured in the incident and were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Citing Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela Naveed Alam, Dawn reported that the bus overturned when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the Lasbela incident and extended her condolences to the grieving families.

She also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured. This tragedy comes just days after another bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims met with an accident in Iran, leaving 35 dead and 15 injured.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.