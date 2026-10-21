11 killed, over 30 injured as speeding bus hits divider and overturns in Pakistan's Punjab

At least 11 passengers were killed and more than 30 others injured after a speeding bus hit a divider and overturned in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, officials said. The accident occurred in Rajanpur, around 500 kilometres from Lahore, while the bus was travelling from Karachi to Dera Ghazi Khan district.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan's national emergency response service, Rescue 1122, the accident took place on a section of the highway where construction work was underway. Citing eyewitness accounts, the spokesperson said overspeeding was believed to have caused the crash. "The speeding bus collided with the divider before overturning, leaving several passengers trapped and injured," the spokesperson said. Eight passengers died at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, the spokesperson added.

Over 30 passengers injured in the crash

Rescue teams rushed to the accident site after the bus overturned, with several passengers reportedly trapped inside the vehicle or injured in the crash. Emergency personnel carried out rescue operations and arranged medical assistance for those affected. According to a rescue official, 19 injured passengers were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment. Another 12 people who sustained minor injuries received medical assistance at the scene.

Three of the injured passengers were reported to be in critical condition. The condition of the other injured passengers was not immediately specified in the information provided by officials. The accident left at least 11 people dead, while more than 30 passengers sustained injuries. Rescue personnel also shifted the bodies of those killed to nearby hospitals.

Women and children among those killed

Officials said women and children were among those killed in the accident. The identities of the deceased were not immediately provided in the available information. The bus was travelling from Karachi towards Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab when it crashed in Rajanpur. The section of the highway where the accident occurred was undergoing construction work, according to Rescue 1122.

The spokesperson said witnesses believed the bus was speeding when it struck the divider and overturned. However, the reported cause was based on witness accounts, and further details of any official investigation were not provided.

Maryam Nawaz expresses grief, directs action

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and conveyed her condolences to the families of those killed. She also directed the authorities to ensure that the injured passengers received the best possible medical treatment. In addition, she called for immediate action against those responsible for the accident. The crash has once again drawn attention to the consequences of road accidents involving passenger vehicles. With several passengers injured and three reported to be in critical condition, authorities have been directed to ensure medical care for the survivors.

Further details about the victims and any action taken following the accident were not immediately available.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read:

29 children, teacher killed after school roof collapses in Pakistan's Peshawar