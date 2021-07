Follow us on Image Source : PTI Image used for representational purpose only

At least two people were injured on Thursday in an explosion near Askari Park on Quetta's Airport Road in Pakistan, Dawn news reported.

The blast occurred close to a moving Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle.

The injured, one of whom was an FC personnel and other a civilian, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The area was cordoned off and further investigation was ongoing, police said.

