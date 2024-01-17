Pakistan bars media from visiting Iran attack site minutes after PM claims 'our media is freer than West'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Islamabad: A day after Iran carried out massive missile and drone attacks on Pakistan, Islamabad has banned media from covering the location where it claimed killed at least two children. In a statement released by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office says, "All media houses are being instructed not to publish/broadcast any news related to Iranian strikes in Panjgur and Turbat." "Media personnel are not allowed in affected areas till further instructions of the Government, it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran launched massive attacks targeting what it described as bases inside Pakistan for the militant group Jaish al-Adl--a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan. According to the Pakistani government, the attack killed at least two children.

Notably, the statement from the surprising statement from PMO came on the same day when Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar claimed that the media in Pakistan was “freer” than in the West. He said that West media was under “stricter regulations”.

The premier made the remarks in an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, where the host asked stern questions related to media and upcoming elections. Asked whether the media was free and fair in Pakistan, the premier said, “I think so even freer than the Western media. If you do the comparison, the Western media is probably under stricter regulations than the media in Pakistan.”

Pakistan press freedom

Notably, this was not the first time the Pakistani government ordered the media to cover a particular event. In fact, on several occasions, similar trends have been seen irrespective of the government in power. Earlier in March last year, Pakistan's media regulator banned broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's speeches as police arrived at one of his homes to deliver another court summons for the ousted premier. The ban included airing of both recorded and live speeches by former PTI chief Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022.

According to the annual data released by the World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders, Pakistan was ranked 150 out of 180 countries (in 2023), whereas it stood at 157 in the previous year’s index. It is pertinent to mention that Reporters Without Borders is a non-profit organization that defends and promotes freedom of information.

