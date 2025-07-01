Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July with focus on multilateralism and rule of law Pakistan has assumed the UN Security Council presidency for July 2025, pledging to promote multilateralism, international law, and peaceful conflict resolution.

New Delhi:

Pakistan has taken over the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of July 2025, vowing to promote multilateralism, respect for international law, and peaceful resolution of global disputes. This marks a key milestone in Pakistan's ongoing two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, which began in January 2025.

Presidency with purpose, humility and conviction

In a statement released by Pakistan's Foreign Office, Islamabad said it assumed the prestigious role with a "sense of purpose, humility, and conviction." The presidency of the 15-member UNSC rotates monthly in alphabetical order among its members.

“Pakistan undertakes this responsibility with a deep sense of purpose, humility and conviction. Our approach will continue to remain anchored in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, respect for international law, and a steadfast commitment to multilateralism,” the Foreign Office said.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar to preside over key meetings

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, will preside over Security Council meetings throughout the month. Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), he acknowledged the "complex geopolitical scenario, growing instability and threats to international peace and security" the world currently faces.

“As a country that has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy, Pakistan brings a principled and balanced perspective to the Security Council’s work,” he said, highlighting Pakistan’s decades-long contributions to UN peacekeeping missions.

Ambassador Iftikhar has already met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to brief him on the Council’s work programme for July.

Pakistan was elected as a non-permanent member with overwhelming support of the UN membership, securing 182 votes out of 193. The presidency rotates monthly among its 15 members, in alphabetical order.

High-level events scheduled under Pakistan’s presidency

During its presidency, Pakistan will host two high-level signature events:

July 22: Open debate on “Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes”.

July 24: Briefing on “Cooperation between the United Nations and Regional and Sub-Regional Organizations: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)”.

Additionally, on July 23, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will chair the quarterly open debate on the Question of Palestine.

Long history at the UNSC

Pakistan has previously served as a non-permanent member of the UNSC seven times: in 1952-53, 1968-69, 1976-77, 1983-84, 1993-94, 2003-04, and 2012-13.

The Foreign Office reaffirmed that Pakistan will work closely with all Council members to facilitate timely, transparent, and united actions aligned with the UN Charter and the expectations of the global community.