Pakistan Army veteran claims four security personnel died in strikes on air defence system Adil Raja also hit at the Pakistan regime for suppressing domestic dissent on social media and launched a scathing attack on Pakistan army chief Asim Munir. He claimed that one officer and three soldiers lost their lives in the latest attacks by India on the Pakistani Air Defence infrastructure.

New Delhi:

Adil Raja, a Pakistan Army veteran, has claimed that one officer and three soldiers died in India's latest attacks on the Pakistan air defence infrastructure. "An Air Defence officer (Captain) and three soldiers of the Pakistan Army have been martyred in the latest Indian attacks on Pakistani Air Defence infrastructure," Adil Raja wrote in a social media post on X, seemingly hinting the Indian strike that neutralised an Air Defence system in Lahore.

India hit Pakistan Air Defence Radars after foiling Pakistan's attempt to hit the Indian military targets. India foiled Pakistan's attempt to hit its military targets in Northern and Western India through its air defence system, the Ministry of Defence informed on Thursday. The Indian armed forces responded to the attack 'in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan'. In response, India has neutralised an air defence system in Lahore. "Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralized," the statement added.

Adil Raja slams Pakistan regime and Pak army chief

Notably, Raja also slammed the Pakistani regime, accusing it of suppressing domestic dissent on social media. He added that specialised software and troll factories are in operation. In a post on X, he wrote, "Specialised software and troll factories are in operation, alongside turncoats within the Pro-PTI camp and certain famous vloggers to manipulate public perception."

Meanwhile, he launched an attack on the Pakistan army chief Asim Munir, saying, he is "accused of ordering the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack", adding, "Munir must be removed and tried in military courts for his numerous crimes to prevent a catastrophe in the region." He further added, "Asim Munir failed as COAS and miserably failed to respond to India during the escalation. To save Pakistan, remove Asim Munir!" "

Another post of Raja on Munir reads, "When you are engaged in a war, never speak of peace until your enemy surrenders. This is a message for you, psychopath Asim Munir—your actions pose a danger to the very existence of Pakistan."