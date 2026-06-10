Pakistan Army's Mi-17 chopper crashes near Muzaffarabad, all onboard killed in fatal mishap: Report

Islamabad:

A Pakistan Army Aviation Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of all personnel on board, DAWN reported. The accident occurred shortly after the aircraft took off, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military. The military confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash. The helicopter reportedly went down due to a technical fault, though authorities have launched a formal investigation to establish the precise cause of the accident.

In an official statement, the ISPR said, “All personnel on board embraced martyrdom. There were no survivors," as per DAWN. The military said rescue and recovery teams were immediately dispatched to the crash site after the incident was reported. Emergency personnel carried out recovery operations in the area as authorities began assessing the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Probe ordered into cause of accident

Pakistan's military has constituted a board of inquiry to determine what led to the crash. While initial information points to a technical malfunction, investigators will examine all possible factors before reaching a final conclusion.

"A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident," the military's media affairs wing said. The findings of the inquiry are expected to provide greater clarity on the events that led to the helicopter going down shortly after take-off.

Army chief, military leadership express grief

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the crash. The military leadership extended condolences to the families of those killed and paid tribute to the personnel who lost their lives while on duty.

PM Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the helicopter crash near Muzaffarabad. "The entire nation salutes sacrifices of the brave sons of soil," he said while paying tribute to the deceased personnel. The PM also offered prayers for the departed souls and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families, praying for strength and patience during their time of loss.

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