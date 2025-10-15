Pakistan army repels multiple Afghan Taliban attacks, kills over 40 attackers in border clashes The Afghan Taliban also destroyed the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side that clearly displays the mindset with regard to mutual trade and easement rights of the divided tribes.

Islamabad:

The Pakistan Army on Wednesday said it repelled several coordinated attacks by the Afghan Taliban, killing more than 40 attackers in separate incidents of border clashes between the two countries. According to an official statement, Afghan Taliban fighters targeted four locations in the Spin Boldak area of Pakistan-occupied Balochistan.

While repulsing the attack, 15-20 Afghan Taliban have been killed and many injured, the army said, adding that the situation is still developing as there are ôreports of further build up in staging points of Fitna Al Khwarij and Afghan Taliban. The term Fitna al-Khawarij is used by Pakistani authorities to refer to militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate destroyed

The statement alleged that the attacks were launched from divided border villages without regard for civilian lives. It also said the Afghan Taliban destroyed the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side of the border, calling it a "clear indication" of their disregard for mutual trade and the movement rights of divided tribes.

The attack in PoK's Spin Boldak was not an isolated event, as on the night of October 14, Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khwarij (TTP) tried to attack Pakistani border posts in Kurram Sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

These attacks were effectively repulsed, causing heavy losses to Afghan Posts. Eight posts, including six tanks, were destroyed in the effective yet proportionate response of Pakistani troops, (and) 25-30 Afghan Taliban and Fitna Al Khwarij fighters were suspected to have been killed, it said.

Pakistan rejects Taliban claims

Rejecting Taliban claims that Pakistan initiated the hostilities, the army described such assertions as "outrageous and blatant lies." It said the Taliban's propaganda could be easily countered with factual evidence.

Reaffirming its stance, the Pakistan Army said all acts of aggression against the country would be met with "full force."

Islamabad has repeatedly urged the Taliban government in Kabul to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan territory for cross-border attacks. Kabul, however, denies these allegations, maintaining that Afghan soil is not being used against any neighbouring nation.

