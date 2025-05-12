Pakistan Army reaffirms its motto, calls itself 'jihadi force' and General Asim Munir a 'jihadi leader' The spokesperson also said that the official motto of the Pakistan Army was altered during the presidency of General Zia-ul-Haq.

Islamabad:

The Pakistan Army has once again reiterated its motto, asserting that "jihad is our policy." Addressing a press briefing, a spokesperson of the Pakistani Army claimed that even its top leadership aligns with this ideology, referring to General Asim Muneer as a "Jihadi General."

The spokesperson further said that the official motto of the Pakistan Army was altered during the presidency of General Zia-ul-Haq. The original guiding principle—Ittehad, Yaqeen, Tanzeem (Unity, Faith, Discipline)—was replaced with a more religiously charged motto: Iman, Taqwa, Jihad fi-Sabilillah, which translates to Faith, Piety, and Struggle in the name of God, he added.

India-Pakistan DGMO-level talks

It should be noted here that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks between India and Pakistan have now been postponed till evening. The two sides were scheduled to speak over a hotline service at 12 noon earlier, but this has been rescheduled for unspecified reasons. The talks are meant to decide the future course of action on the ceasefire, which was announced on Saturday with its deadline on Monday.

The directors general of military operations from India and Pakistan will talk again today after their conversation on May 10 at 3.35 pm following which the ceasefire was agreed to, marking a halt to days of armed conflict as Pakistan targeted Indian military bases and civilians areas by firing drones and projectiles from across border and the Line of Control.

India-Pakistan conflict and ceasefire

With successful Operation Sindoor, India has warned terrorists and their backers that no place in Pakistan is safe for them. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people. Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces. However, both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

