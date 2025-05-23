Pakistan army official echoes Hafiz Saeed in fresh hollow threat to India: 'If you block our water...' In the wake of a crushing defeat in India's high-precision military campaign 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan's political and military leaders appear to be in damage control mode as they are resorting to bluster and empty threats in a desperate bid to save face.

Islamabad:

After suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of India in 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan has now resorted to issuing hollow threats that clearly show its frustration and desperation. The tension is visibly high in Islamabad as both political and military leadership struggle to respond to the aftermath of India's bold military response in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 innocent civilians on April 22.

The first sign of panic came from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who addressed the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with a hollow warning to India, stating, "Now India will think a hundred times before attacking." His remarks were followed by a threatening statement from the Pakistan Army's media wing, ISPR. Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in language eerily similar to that of terrorist mastermind Hafiz Saeed, said, " Agar tum (India) humara pani band kar doge, hum tumhara saans band kar denge...If you (India) block our water, we will stop your breath)"

The statement is a stark reminder of Hafiz Saeed's own threats in the past. India's recent decision to revoke the Indus Waters Treaty has caused widespread alarm across Pakistan, as rivers flowing into the country begin to dry up. The looming water crisis has sent shockwaves through the Pakistani military and political establishment.

'Operation Sindoor is the new face of justice'

India's Operation Sindoor dealt a crushing blow to Pakistan by targeting and disabling 11 of its airbases. Many of these bases have suffered such extensive damage that their runways are now inoperable until at least June. Satellite images of the wreckage have confirmed the devastation. Meanwhile, global defence experts have lauded India's precision and restraint, calling it a display of "mature aggression".

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as "a new form of justice." He asserted, "This is not about revenge, but the fierce expression of a capable India." His message was loud and clear—India will no longer tolerate terror and provocation without consequences.

Pakistan celebrates its own defeats

Notably, Pakistan has a bizarre history of celebrating its own defeats. Despite repeated setbacks in wars and conflicts with India, it has often refused to acknowledge its losses. When cornered, its leaders fall back on aggressive rhetoric rather than reflection in order to save their faces. But this time, India's decisive strike has exposed Pakistan’s military and political leadership alike. The reality is, Operation Sindoor has not only dented Pakistan’s military infrastructure but has also shattered the myth of its strategic depth.

