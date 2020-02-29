'Pakistan Army Epicenter of International Terrorism' banner put up at 43rd UNHRC session in Geneva

Image Source : ANI 'Pakistan Army Epicenter of International Terrorism' poster put up at 43rd UNHRC session in Geneva

As the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Commission commences at the headquarters of the UN -- Geneva -- a banner which says 'Pakistan Army Epicenter of International Terrorism' was put up at the iconic broken chair.

The poster was put up ahead of a scheduled protest by the Baloch and Pashtun activists against the inhuman atrocities caused by the Pak army in the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions of Pakistan.

Pakistan has been pulled up by several international organisations as a sponsor of terror including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is the watchdog for terror financing. In the recently concluded FATF meeting in Paris, Pakistan was not removed from the FATF grey list on the grounds that the country did not comply with the FATF standards.

This new development in Geneva reiterates the fact that Imran Khan's government in Pakistan has been following the policies of its predecessors of not walking the talk when it comes to dismantling the terror camps that operate on its soil.

On his recent trip to India, US President Donald Trump has also said that the US government was working closely with Pakistan to dismantle the terror camps that have been allowed to breed freely from the soil of India's western neighbor.