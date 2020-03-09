Pakistan Army colonel, 2 terrorists killed in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province

Image Source : AP Representational photo pakistan Army

A Pakistan Army colonel and two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire on Monday after security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation to foil a "major terrorist activity" in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel launched a search operation in the Tank area of the Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and cordoned off a terrorist hideout, the Army said in a press statement.

In the intense exchange of fire, Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman and two terrorists were killed, it said.

A large cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist hideout.

"The forces foiled a major terrorist activity by neutralizing the threat," the statement said.

ALSO READ | Kabul terror attack: Pakistan's role in 'destabilising' Afghanistan back in focus

ALSO READ | Board paid extra money to Windies players for Pakistan tour two years ago: PCB chief Mani