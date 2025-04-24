'Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir carried out Pahalgam terror attack,' claims ex-soldier Adil Raza Pahalgam terror attack: One foreign national and a Jammu and Kashmir resident were among the 26 killed in Pahalgam, in the deadliest assault in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani army officer Adil Raza has claimed that the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, was carried out on the orders of Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir. Raza claimed that the orders for the attack came directly from the top military leadership in Pakistan.

This statement comes at a time when Pakistan is already facing widespread international and regional criticism over the incident. The attackers reportedly targeted tourists in Pahalgam after asking them about their religion, raising serious concerns about the communal nature of the violence. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the terrorists involved had links to Pakistan.

What did Adil Raza claim?

Raza made a huge claim and wrote on X, "It has now been confirmed from highly placed sources in Pakistani intelligence that the Pahalgam terror attack was carried out on the orders of General Asim Munir, while the whole of Pakistan is unaware of this audacity and knows nothing about it."

In another X post, Raza wrote, "Pahalgam Terror Attack was an individual act carried out by the fascist Asim Munir and his accomplices within the military to serve their personal interests. Therefore, the military-occupied Pakistan can not be held responsible for the actions of a single rogue element within an occupying force."

Pakistani airspace closed for Indian aircraft

Earlier in the day, Sharif chaired the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to review the situation in the aftermath of India's hard stance following the Pahalgam attack. The meeting, attended by top civilian and military leadership, took important decisions, including blocking Pakistani airspace for all Indian airlines and closing the Wagah border.

In a press release, the Pakistani PMO confirmed that the strength of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff members, with effect from 30 April 2025. It also said that all trade with India, including to and from any third country through Pakistan, stands suspended.

The PMO statement also referred to the Simla agreement, saying "Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India, including but not limited to the Simla Agreement, in abeyance."

Pakistan, while deciding to close down the Wagah Border Post, has also blocked all cross-border transit from India through this route. The press release adds, "Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than 30 April 2025."

Islamabad has also suspended all visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, the release adds.

