Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir invited to US Army Day parade amid renewed military outreach Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is set to attend the 250th US Army Day celebrations in Washington on June 14, following an invitation from his American counterpart. The visit comes amid renewed tensions between India and Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is set to visit Washington, DC, to attend the 250th anniversary celebrations of the US Army on June 14, a high-profile event that comes amid heightened diplomatic sensitivity following recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

The invitation to Munir reportedly came from his American counterpart and coincides with US President Donald Trump’s birthday. The visit comes shortly after a top US general underscored the importance of maintaining strong ties with both India and Pakistan, saying relations with the two countries should not be viewed as a “binary switch.”

Munir's visit sparks questions after India-Pakistan face-off

The timing of Munir’s participation has raised eyebrows, as it follows New Delhi’s Operation Sindoor — a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. India had pointed to Pakistan’s involvement in harbouring terrorist elements, while US officials recently claimed to have played a role in de-escalating tensions between the two neighbours.

Promoted to Field Marshal, Munir seen as key figure in conflict

Munir was recently elevated to the ceremonial rank of Field Marshal, only the second time in Pakistan’s history that the title has been conferred. The promotion is seen as recognition of his leadership during recent military escalations and his growing influence within Pakistan’s power structure.

Grand parade to mark US Army’s 250th year

The US Army Day celebrations will include a massive parade involving approximately 6,600 soldiers, 150 military vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. It marks the first such event since the Gulf War victory parade in 1991, which drew over 2 lakh spectators.

High-level meetings with CENTCOM and Pentagon likely

In addition to attending the ceremonial event, Munir is expected to hold meetings with US military leadership at CENTCOM and the Pentagon, signalling Washington’s intent to re-engage with Pakistan’s security establishment amid a shifting regional landscape.