Pakistan Army Chief glorifies terrorism as 'legitimate struggle', raises Kashmir issue again Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir blamed India for escalating tensions in the region and claimed that Islamabad was a "net regional stabiliser".

Karachi:

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir once again made provocative remarks on Kashmir, openly supporting anti-India elements. He referred to the terrorists killed in the region as "martyrs" and described the ongoing terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir as a "legitimate struggle." Munir also reiterated Pakistan's commitment to providing political, moral, and diplomatic support for these activities.

Pakistan is a "net regional stabiliser"

Speaking at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday, Munir claimed that India had attacked the country twice without any provocation, calling it a "troubling absence of strategic foresight" and vowed a decisive response to any future Indian aggression. He also called Pakistan a "net regional stabiliser," claiming that Islamabad had responded "resolutely" to "unprovoked" Indian military aggression.

"Pakistan, despite grave provocations, acted with restraint and maturity, and demonstrated its commitment to regional peace and stability, which has led to Pakistan's role as a net regional stabiliser," he said.

Munir's provocative statement on the Kashmir issue

Munir once again stirred controversy by raising the Kashmir issue. He claimed, "At such a time, we must remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers who are struggling against India's illegal occupation."

"Pakistan is a strong advocate for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people," he added.

During this, he also claimed that until a "just and peaceful solution" to the Kashmir issue is found, lasting peace is not possible in South Asia. Munir paid tribute to the terrorists who were killed for spreading terrorism in Kashmir by calling them martyrs.

Pakistan has been misleading the world

Pakistan, long accused of sponsoring terrorism, has consistently attempted to mislead the global community. General Asim Munir's recent remarks come at a time when Pakistan is grappling with a deepening economic crisis and a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in regions like Waziristan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With growing political instability and widespread public dissatisfaction, experts view this renewed focus on Kashmir as a strategic distraction aimed at shifting attention away from internal turmoil.

Islamabad frequently invokes United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions to legitimize its stance, yet conveniently overlooks a crucial detail in Resolution 47 of 1948 — the very first condition required Pakistan to withdraw its irregular forces and armed tribesmen from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This key obligation remains unfulfilled even after seven decades. As a result, the Kashmir matter has lost traction in international forums and is widely regarded as dormant at the UN.

The international community widely regards Kashmir as an internal matter of India. However, Pakistan has consistently attempted to internationalize the issue while actively promoting terrorism across India, including in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorism has long been embedded in Pakistan’s strategic doctrine, and India has repeatedly dismissed its baseless allegations.

New Delhi maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of the country. Pakistan has been particularly agitated since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019—a historic move that fully integrated the region into the Indian Union. The Indian government has accused Pakistan of continuously fueling terrorism and fostering communal extremism in the region as part of its broader destabilization strategy.

Also Read: India rejects Pakistan's claim over Waziristan attack: 'Deserves contempt'

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Pakistan