Anju, who travelled to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend gifted money, land for embracing Islam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anju gifted money, land for embracing Islam

Pakistan: Anju, a 34-year-old woman who travelled to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend has received some money and a piece of land as gifts for embracing Islam. Anju, a mother of two children, who now goes by the name of Fatima had converted to Islam and married her 29-year-old friend Nasrullah on July 25. According to media reports, the couple became friends on Facebook in 2019.

Money, land gifted to Anju

As per a report of PTI, Mohsin Khan Abbasi, who is a chief executive officer of a real estate company based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa presented a cheque to Anju. On Saturday, he visited Anju and Nasrullah at their residence and also presented a land document in the presence of her husband.

Abbasi asserted that he gifted cash and a 10 marla plot, to help Anju to start a new life in Pakistan after converting to Islam without facing any difficulty.

"Anju travelled all along from India to this part of Pakistan and converted to Islam to start her new matrimonial life. We came here to welcome her to our religion and congratulate her on her marriage," he said.

Anju has two children

Anju travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border to marry her Facebook friend. She was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and used to live in Rajasthan's Alwar district. Anju was married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan currently. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

She was granted a 30-day visa, valid for Upper Dir only. Her visa will expire on August 20.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Teen girl reaches Jaipur airport to fly to lover in Pakistan | Know what happens next

Latest World News