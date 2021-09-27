Monday, September 27, 2021
     
Pakistan allows Afghan airline to operate Islamabad-Kabul flights

Meanwhile, the Taliban on Sunday said that the airport in Kabul is fully ready for domestic and international flights. 

Islamabad Published on: September 27, 2021 7:48 IST
Pakistan allows Afghan airline to operate Islamabad-Kabul flights

An Afghan airline was allowed to operate its flights from Islamabad to Kabul, a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) official said on Sunday. Kam Air - Afghanistan's largest private airline - will operate three flights a week, becoming the first Afghan airline to operate outside Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. The permission has been granted at the request of Kam Air, which, until now, is the only Afghan airline to apply for the flight permit.

Initially, he stated that the airline might only operate chartered flights from Islamabad to Kabul due to limited passengers. In the coming days, he added, it might start commercial flights, Anadolu Agency reported.

Flight operations in Afghanistan came to a halt after the Taliban takeover of Kabul last month. The domestic flights were resumed on September 5.

According to the publication, Pakistan's state-run Pakistan International Airlines was the first airline to operate the first international flight to Afghanistan on September 13, after the Taliban takeover.

Meanwhile, the Taliban on Sunday said that the airport in Kabul is fully ready for domestic and international flights. 

(With ANI Inputs)

