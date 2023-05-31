Follow us on Image Source : PTI Al-Qadir scam: Pakistan Former PM Imran Khan to appear before court in EUR 190 mn case today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will appear in the National Crime Agency EUR 190 million Al Qadir case before the court.

The PTI leader will depart Zaman Park on Wednesday for Islamabad, according to his legal advisor, as reported by ARY News.

The federal government had previously placed the name of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan on the Exit Control List (ECL) in connection with the EUR 190 million (PKR 60 billion) National Crime Agency (NCA) scandal, according to ARY News.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, approval from the federal cabinet led to Imran Khan's name being added to the ECL at the request of the National Accountability Bureau in Rawalpindi.

It was discovered that the NAB likewise suggested putting Bushra Bibi, Imran's wife's name, on ECL in a similar case for which a letter will be written to the interior ministry, ARY News revealed.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had opened an investigation into Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others for allegedly acquiring hundreds of canals of land in the name of the Al Qadir University Trust, resulting in a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

According to the allegations, Khan and other defendants allegedly altered PKR 60 billion, or 190 million pounds, sent to the government by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA), as reported by ARY News.

On December 26, 2019, former PM Imran Khan established the Trust for Al-Qadir University Project.

