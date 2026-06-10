Pakistan launches fresh airstrikes in Afghanistan; 13 killed, 14 injured

New Delhi:

Afghanistan on Wednesday accused Pakistan of carrying out fresh airstrikes inside its territory, claiming that at least 13 people were killed and 14 others injured. According to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, the strikes hit the provinces of Khost, Kunar and Paktika. Mujahid said the victims included 11 children, one woman and one elderly man. Afghan authorities condemned the attacks, describing them as strikes on civilian areas. Pakistan had not officially commented on the allegations at the time of reporting.

Border tensions continue to rise

The latest incident comes amid months of growing hostility between the two neighbouring countries. Cross-border clashes have intensified since late February, when Afghanistan launched an attack inside Pakistan following earlier Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory.

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have remained strained over security concerns. Pakistan has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of providing safe havens to militants, particularly the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has carried out several deadly attacks inside Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban government has consistently denied those allegations.

India slams Pakistan at the UN

The airstrikes came just a day after India strongly criticised Pakistan during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Afghanistan. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, accused Pakistan of causing heavy civilian suffering through military strikes inside Afghanistan. He said such actions violated Afghanistan’s sovereignty and threatened regional stability.

Addressing the council, he argued that civilian deaths could not be justified under the banner of counter-terrorism and stated that military operations resulting in the loss of innocent lives should be condemned.

India also accused Pakistan of restricting Afghanistan’s trade and transit access, describing the measures as harmful to a landlocked nation. According to India, such restrictions undermine regional cooperation and economic stability.

Pakistan, meanwhile, defended its position at the UN, with its envoy questioning parts of the reporting on Afghanistan's situation and rejecting criticism directed at Islamabad.