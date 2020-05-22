BREAKING: Pakistan Airlines flight from Lahore to Karachi crashes near Karachi Airport, over 100 feared dead

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BREAKING: Pakistan Airlines flight from Lahore to Karachi crashes near Karachi Airport

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight which took off from Lahore for Karachi crashed near Karachi Airport on Friday. As per initial reports, the plane was carrying 99 passengers and 8 crew members which crashed just minutes before landing at the Karachi Airport. All the passengers, cabin-crew in plane are feared dead. Reports say that the flight's landing gear failed to open due to which it collided with a building and crashed near Gulkanabad, Model Colony residential area.

In the meanwhile, it is being reported that cars which were parked in the residential area where the plane crashed have catched fire following which fire tenders have been rushed to the site. As many as 50 ambulances are also rushed to the crash site to shift injured in hospitals.

Pakistan airlines flight took off from Lahore International Airport at around 2 pm today and was about to land at Karachi airport just before it was about to land. It is also being feared that people living in the residential area where the Pakistani airlines flight crashed may also have received injuries as smoke was coming out from the region. All emergencies services have been rushed to the crash site. More to follow.

