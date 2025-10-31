Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to ceasefire; next round of talks on November 6 | 10 Points According to the statement by Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Afghanistan and Pakistan have "agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism" to ensure the "maintenance of peace and imposing penalty on the violating party".

Istanbul:

Aiming to end in what would be considered as the worst border clashes between them, Pakistan and Afghanistan have finally agreed to a ceasefire after holding talks in Istanbul, said Türkiye on Thursday (local time). In a statement, Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides will hold another meeting on November 6 in Istanbul to further discuss the modalities of the implementation of the ceasefire.

"Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye and Qatar held meetings in Istanbul from 25-30 October 2025 aimed at solidifying the ceasefire which was agreed by Afghanistan and Pakistan in Doha on 18-19 October 2025 with the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar," the statement read.

Here's everything you need to know about this big story in 10 points: