Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to ceasefire; next round of talks on November 6 | 10 Points

Aiming to end in what would be considered as the worst border clashes between them, Pakistan and Afghanistan have finally agreed to a ceasefire after holding talks in Istanbul, said Türkiye on Thursday (local time). In a statement, Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides will hold another meeting on November 6 in Istanbul to further discuss the modalities of the implementation of the ceasefire.
"Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye and Qatar held meetings in Istanbul from 25-30 October 2025 aimed at solidifying the ceasefire which was agreed by Afghanistan and Pakistan in Doha on 18-19 October 2025 with the mediation of Türkiye and Qatar," the statement read.
Here's everything you need to know about this big story in 10 points:
- According to the statement, Afghanistan and Pakistan have "agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism" to ensure the "maintenance of peace and imposing penalty on the violating party".
- Both Türkiye and Qatar have expressed "their appreciation for the active contribution of both parties and stand ready to continue cooperation with both sides for lasting peace and stability," it said.
- Afghanistan's Taliban government have confirmed the agreement on the ceasefire, saying the two sides will continue to hold further meetings. In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan seeks to have good relations with Pakistan "based on mutual respect and non-interference."
- Pakistan, however, has not responded or issued a statement over the ceasefire agreement yet.
- The border clashes had erupted between the two sides after Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Afghanistan, targeting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts there.
- Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harbouring TTP terrorists, a charge that has been consistently denied by the latter.
- The clashes have left many dead and displaced hundreds, promoting Qatar and Türkiye to intervene.
- Notably, the two sides had agreed to a ceasefire following their talks in Doha earlier this month, but the agreement had failed.
- Amid this, the Pakistani army on Thursday claimed it has neutralised four TTP militants, including the group's second-in-command Amjad, in a strike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The statement said the TTP militants were trying to infiltrate on Wednesday night when their movement was intercepted by the Pakistani forces in Bajaur district.
- Amjad "actively involved in perpetuating numerous terrorist activities inside Pakistan while residing in Afghanistan," the statement read.