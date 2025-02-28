Pakistan: 5 worshippers killed, 20 wounded in bombing at Jamia Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa The blast occurred in Akora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Abdul Rashid, a district police chief said.

Pakistan bomb explosion: In a powerful bomb explosion at a mosque within a pro-Taliban seminary in northwestern Pakistan on Friday, 5 people are reported dead while dozens sustain injuries. The explosion comes ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan, according to local police. The blast occurred in Akora Khattak, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Abdul Rashid, a district police chief said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah confirmed the death of caretaker of the madrassa and Chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam (Sami Group) Hamidul Haq Haqqani in the blast. IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed said the blast is suspected to be a suicide bombing, and Hamidul Haq appeared to be the target.

“We had provided six security guards to Hamidul Haq,” he said. DPO Nowshera district Abdur Rasheed said the blast occurred during the ‘Jumma’ prayer. Rescue teams rushed to the site and evacuated the bodies and injured to the hospital. An emergency was declared in both Nowshera and Peshawar hospitals.

A doctor in Qazi Hussain Medical Complex said at least 20 were injured, and five bodies were brought to the hospital. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi have condemned the suicide blast. JUIF leaders have appealed for blood donations for the injured.

(With inputs from AP)