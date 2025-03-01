Pakistan: 23 Ahmadis arrested for offering Friday prayers in Punjab, police say 'Muslim sentiment hurt' Pakistan's Parliament in 1974 declared the Ahmadi community as non-Muslims. A decade later, they were banned from both calling themselves Muslims as well as practicing aspects of Islam.

Ahmadis arrested in Pakistan over Friday prayers: As many as 23 members of the minority Ahmadi community were arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province for offering 'Friday prayers,' which is prohibited for them under the law. Earlier, the police received a call that 27 Ahmadis were offering Friday (juma) prayers in Sialkot, some 100 km from Lahore.

Here's what police officer said

A police officer said that since the sentiments of local Muslims were hurt, the police registered an FIR against 27 Ahmadis under section 298 C of the Pakistan Penal Code. Notably, Section 298 C criminalises Ahmadis who refer to themselves as Muslim.

The police officer added, "Ahmadis' prayer leader Arshad Sahi was giving a Friday sermon and was reading Islamic verses, and other Ahmadis were listening to him." While Ahmadis consider themselves Muslims, Pakistan's Parliament in 1974 declared the community as non-Muslims. A decade later, they were banned from both calling themselves Muslims and practicing aspects of Islam.

Arrest was opposed by Ahmadiyya group

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which is a radical Islamist party, is reported to be behind the arrest. Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP) lambasted the police action against innocent Ahmadi men and children. “A group of Ahmadis had gathered for worship within private premises in Daska as per routine. Shortly after, religious extremists assembled outside and began chanting provocative slogans,” it said.

The police reportedly took 23 Ahmadis, including children aged 11 and 14, into custody and transferred them to the City Police Station, Daska.

Subsequently, JAP said, the religious extremists gathered outside the police station, chanting slogans and demanding the registration of cases against the detained Ahmadis.

“Under their pressure, the police registered a case and presented 23 Ahmadis before a magistrate, who then sent them to Sialkot Central Jail on judicial remand,” it added. JAP spokesperson Aamir Mahmood strongly condemned the rising hate campaign against Ahmadis and the state authorities’ continued subjugation to extremist pressure.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Pakistan: 5 worshippers killed, 20 wounded in bombing at Jamia Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa